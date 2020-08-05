John M. Beggs, Of Wellesley, July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Adele (Mitchell). Devoted father of Stephen, Amy, and William. Grandfather of Jason and Lauren. John was a former member of the Nehoiden Golf Club, Wellesley. A private family memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Church, Wellesley at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Johns memory to American Diabetes Association 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.