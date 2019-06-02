|
|
John R. Riley, 83, of Wellesley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. John was born on December 16, 1935 in Troy, NY, the third son of the seven children of the late James M. and Blanche (Peterson) Riley. Raised in Watervliet, NY, he was a 1954 graduate of Watervliet High School where he was Class Vice President, Vice President of the Student Council, Editor-in-Chief of the yearbook, and voted wisest in the Senior Poll. John earned his B.B.A. in Accounting from Siena College in Loudonville, NY in 1958 where he was Vice President of the Business Society and Junior Class Treasurer. After John and Anna-Mary were married in 1959, they moved to Boston, where he attended Boston College Law School for a year until its evening program was closed. A Certified Public Accountant, John spent the first part of his career at various Boston public accounting firms, the last of which was Touche, Ross, Bailey & Smart, a predecessor to Deloitte Touche. In 1975 John left public accounting to join one of his clients, A.W. Chesterton Company in Stoneham, MA, as their Vice President of Finance, a position that he held until his retirement in 1996. During that tenure, he was instrumental in the companys expansion both domestically and internationally. Governor Michael Dukakis appointed him to the Foreign Business Council for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. John was very active in youth and community activities serving as a Boy Scout leader, Little League coach, St. John School Council president, CCD instructor, and Parish Council member. John served on the boards of the Third Century Foundation and the Catholic Foundation for the Archdiocese of Boston. He took great pride and pleasure in attending his childrens, and later his grandchildrens, sporting events, plays, concerts, and school activities. He often joined in on the activities himself, playing softball, skiing, camping, and white water rafting among other activities. He took particular joy in the family Blue Bird motor home, The Eagle R, whether he was enjoying a cross country trip, a visit to family in New York, or tailgating at Boston College football games. A hallmark of Johns life was his deep commitment to his Catholic faith. He often attended daily Mass and was a Eucharistic Minister. He established four scholarship funds at Saint Johns Seminary in Brighton, MA in honor of priests, who were family friends. Later, his son Edward would be trained for the priesthood at Saint Johns Seminary and is now the Seminarys Dean of Men and Director of Pastoral Formation. John is survived by his loving wife Anna-Mary (Howe) Riley of Wellesley whom he married on July 4, 1959, and by his eight children: John M. Riley and his wife, Maureen, of Natick; James M. Riley and his wife, Joanne, of Norton; Rev. Edward M. Riley of Brighton; George M. Riley of Framingham; Kathleen A. Burke and her husband, James, of Hopkinton; Jane A. Rose and her husband, Timothy, of Natick; Mary R. Nolan and her husband, Thomas, of Framingham; and Margaret R. (Meg) Gaughan and her husband, George, of Hopkinton. He is also survived by 31 grandchildren: Kathryn (Kate), Rebecca, and Caroline Riley of Natick; Elizabeth and Theresa Riley of Norton; Kelli, MaryLauren, Caleb, and Anna Burke of Hopkinton; Timothy, Joseph, Shannon, Mark, Cecilia, Gabrielle, Eileen, Bernadette, Michaela, and John Rose of Natick; Terrence (TJ), Charles, Emmaline, Edward (Ted), Angela, and Murielle Nolan of Framingham; and Brian, Marguerite (Maggie), Andrew, Matthew, Katelyn, and Christina Gaughan of Hopkinton. John is also survived by his sisters, Kathleen Pallotolo and her husband, Jim, of Colonie, NY, and Ann Marie Riley of Watervliet, NY; and sisters-in-law, Anna Riley of Troy, NY and Jane Connor and her husband, Edward, of Albany, NY; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James and Blanche Riley, John was predeceased by his granddaughter, Veronica Rose; his brothers James Riley; George Riley and his wife, Zelda; Thomas Riley and his wife, Dottie; and Vincent Riley; and his nephews, Scott and Jeffrey Matthews. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, MA. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, also at St. John Church. Burial will be at St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Johns Seminary, 127 Lake Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Arrangements by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA. www.burke familyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from June 2 to June 10, 2019