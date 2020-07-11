1/
John S. Kasbarian
John Scott Kasbarian, age 57, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center. John was a resident of Wellesley, MA where he resided for most of his life. He was the son of Henri Kasbarian of Wellesley Hills, MA and the late Carol E. Greenfield of Dover, DE. He is survived by two children, John S Kasbarian Jr. of Pompano Beach, FL. and William R. Kasbarian of Sunrise, FL. one grandchild, Jordan Kasbarian of Sunrise, FL. He was the beloved brother of Henri A. Kasbarian and his wife Michele of Ashland, MA and Karen J Kaz (Kasbarian) of Framingham, MA and uncle to many nieces and nephews. John proudly served his country in the US Navy for four years and went on to serve in the Merchant Marines for 28 years. John was a world traveler and traveled to over 30 countries. John was an avid sports fan cheering for the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins. Also, he enjoyed motorcycles and owned three Harley Davidson's in his lifetime. John loved New Hampshire and would go camping there with his German Sheppard Jake. Jake was his best friend and they were inseparable. John will be greatly missed. A life gone too soon, but he is now at peace in Heaven with no more suffering only surrounded by love and peace. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the Corona Virus.

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jul. 11 to Jul. 18, 2020.
