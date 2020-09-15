1/1
John W. Costello
The Honorable John Walter Costello peacefully passed at home on September 11, 2020, in his 93rd year. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Ora Orry Ann (Kelly) Costello. As was their wish, they passed within hours of each other, holding hands until the end. He was born on April 30, 1927 in Jamaica Plain to Attorney Walter Francis Costello and Kathleen (Brazell) Costello. He attended St Joseph's Academy, Boston Latin School, and Holy Cross Cathedral High School, and served honorably in the US Navy during World War II. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. While a college senior, he was elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives to represent his childhood neighborhood of Jamaica Plain, and proudly served his constituency for five terms, while also attending Suffolk University Law School at night. He later served two terms on the Massachusetts Governor's Council. In 1964, he ran for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, aside the Honorable Francis X. Belotti, but fell just shy in one of the closest elections of that time. He remained active in the Massachusetts Democratic Party as a national convention delegate and key political advisor to one of his closest friends, the late Senator Henry Scoop Jackson during his presidential campaigns. John's Roman Catholic faith was central to everything he did and said, having been a faithful parishioner, lector and teacher at St Julias Parish in Weston for over 50 years. John and Orry were members of the Woodland Golf Club in Auburndale, since 1963, where they were both active in leadership roles and truly adored the many friendships formed there. John is survived by his children Maureen Trippe and her husband Ned of Napa CA, Brian Costello of Colchester VT, TJ Costello and his wife Andrea of Manhasset NY, Matthew Costello of Weston MA, and John Costello and his wife Suzanne of Dennis MA, as well as by former daughters in law Meg Bramley Costello of Williston VT and Beth Powers of Lancaster PA. While he loved his own children, his seven grandchildren were his pride and joy. He is survived by Hana Place of Colchester VT, Ian Costello of Brooklyn NY, Michael Costello of Waltham MA, J.R. Costello of Brighton MA, Lexi Costello of Manhasset NY, Toby Costello of Pawleys Island SC, and step -granddaughter Karen Trippe Mannix of Napa CA, and by great grandchildren Kellan and Finnegan Place of Colchester VT, and Annabelle Mannix of Napa, CA. He is predeceased by his sisters Marion Costello and Kathleen (Kay) Grenier, whose children he treated as his own; Kerry Costello of Jamaica Plain MA, Eileen Costello of Jamaica Plain MA, Mary Connolly of Dedham MA, Kevin Costello and his wife Jennifer of North Andover MA, Kathleen Johnson and her husband Kent of Boylston MA, and Margaret Ross of Hyde Park MA. The family extends special thanks to his hospice-at-home team; Helen Ssanyu, RN, Thiago DeMoura, Joao DeMoura, Georgia Sideropoulos, Raimonda Lubonja, and Claudnea Bonicontro. Sadly, the current situation we are all in prevents the Irish Sendoff that he and Orry so richly deserved. Funeral arrangements and burial will be private, but rest assured, God willing, there will be a true celebration at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund for Caddies, c/o Woodland Golf Club, 1897 Washington Street, Newton MA 02466. Arrangements and e-condolences through the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley. www.gfdoherty.com.

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Here is a picture of happier times in John and Orry's lives. These are the Partners of Costello Sullivan and Hammer and their spouses.
Laurie Hammer
Friend
September 14, 2020
Please accept my condolences to Matt and the whole extended family, and also my respect for the beautiful lives your parents composed. May they Rest In Peace and may you each find respite to mourn and remember however you can. Jamy Buchanan Madeja
Jamy Buchanan Madeja
Friend
September 14, 2020
TJ, and all the Costello's, my deepest condolences. My mother told me today, and also sends her condolences. Many memories of times in Weston.
Peter Sennott
September 14, 2020
To the Costello Family-
I am deeply sorry to hear of your parents passing.
My deepest sympathies, condolences, prayers and thoughts are with you all in this difficult time.
I have known The Honorable John and lovely Orry my entire life as the were both my friends as well as dear friends of my parents.
It was the greatest pleasure to stop and spend time with them whether it be in Weston Centre, St Julia's or at Woodland.
Heaven has gained two great special people.

Good Bless
Dr Jeff Tocci
Dr Jeffrey Tocci
Friend
September 14, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about his passing he is now resting in Peace may god be with you and your family you are all in my prays always remember the good times you had with him
Lorraine Butler
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
Dear Costello Family - my heart is so sad as I learn of the passing of John and Orry. They were both so special to me and so many others at Woodland.

I have thought of them so much during these past months as we have been in Florida and not at Woodland. Your parents were both amazing people and such a loving couple. I am truly blessed to have known them.

Please know that my thoughts, prayers and love are with you all.

In deepest sadness, Maribeth and Gary Bearfield
Maribeth Bearfield
