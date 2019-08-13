|
|
John William Kaufmann, 77, a long-time resident of Wellesley Hills, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born October 6, 1941, in Albany, NY, he was the son of William and Charlotte Kaufmann. John was raised in western Massachusetts and graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon High School. He was a proud and devoted alumnus of Brown University, from which he received an Alumni Service Award. He graduated from Boston College Law School and was an attorney, specializing in civil litigation. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills, where he sang in the choir and volunteered. Kind and easygoing, he was a people person who loved everyone. His hobbies included reading, theatre and music. An omnivorous sports enthusiast, he was a fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and especially Brown University football. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and hosting gatherings at his second home on the Cape. Johns sense of humor and genuine kindness affected everyone he met. He will be greatly missed. Beloved husband of Katherine Stone Kaufmann for 50 years; loving father of Andrew Stone Kaufmann and his wife, Apple, of Natick, MA; Amy Kaufmann Ro and her wife, Ruth, of Montclair, NJ; proud grandfather of Oliver, Lucy, and Charlie Ro; survived by his loving sister, Mary Ann Hansen of Naples, FL, and her children, Blake, Tyler, and Whitney Hansen. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, at 11 AM at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills. Luncheon reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown University Sports Foundation, PO Box 1925, Providence, RI 02912 or to the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills Music Fund, 309 Washington Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For additional information and guestbook, please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019