John Wallace Pettit, 78, passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. John was born in Wyandotte, MI in 1942 and graduated from Grosse Pointe High School (class of '60), where he played the tuba in the band and was a soloist with the band in his senior year. He attended the University of Notre Dame where he was a proud member of the Marching Band of the Fighting Irish and toured with the Notre Dame Concert Band playing the tuba. John received his Bachelors degree in Business Administration/Accounting from ND and continued at Michigan State University where he earned his MBA. After graduation, John lived in Troy, MI, and married Kathie Endres on August 8th, 1970 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in St. Clair Shores, MI. He began his career at Ernst and Ernst as an auditor, and as Controller at the Detroit Institute of Technology. In 1967 he became the Chief Financial Officer at the Michigan Cancer Foundation. By that time, John and Kathie had moved to Birmingham, MI, and then moved to Wellesley, MA where John assumed the role of Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer of the Dana - Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. During his tenure there, he oversaw the completion of the Louis B. Mayer Research Laboratories. While in Wellesley, John and his family were members of St. Pauls Catholic Church. In 1995, the Pettit Family moved to Los Angeles where John became the Chief Financial Officer of the John Wayne Cancer Center in Santa Monica, CA. He began a career in Financial Planning in 2000 from which he retired in 2016. John was an avid sailor from the age of 15 when he bought his first sail boat and past member of the Crescent Sail Yacht Club in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. He was also an accomplished tuba player, Austin Healey enthusiast, an avid hiker, and wood worker. John is survived by his wife, their three children and 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers. He will always be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends, his cheerful and modest demeanor and his dedication to the medical community. In Johns memory, gifts may be made to further research at: The Gene Display at Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 http://danafarber.jimmyfund. org/goto/JohnPettit. Due to the circumstances surrounding the current Covid-19 pandemic, the date for a memorial service has not yet been set.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 8 to May 17, 2020