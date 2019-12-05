|
|
Jonathan "Jonny" Vail Trowbridge passed away on November 9, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida with his brother Robert near his side. "Jonny" was born January 16, 1946 in Boston and is survived by his brothers Ted, Ernie, and Robert and his daughter Vail Bloom. Jonny would be best remembered for his opening game 80 yard Kick Off Return in the Thanksgiving Day Weston Wayland Football Game. Also, the "625 Club", a Teenage Night Club located in the basement of the family home which was frequented by scores of high schoolers from the area.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019