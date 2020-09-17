Joseph Gordon Mitchell Jr., of Kensington, MD, who lived at 15 Marvin Road, Wellesley, MA, for 52 years (1957-2009), passed away on September 6, 2020, surrounded by loving family members. Born on June 12, 1923, in Escanaba, MI, Joe was the cherished husband of Anne MacLachlan (1927-1989) and Joy Zartner Maerder (1939-2008). He was the beloved father of Victoria Mitchell -Timm and Steven (Erica) Mitchell, and stepfather of Jeff Maerder, Jamie (Thatcher) Fields, and Erin Duggan. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Bailey (Justin) Mitchell Haire, Whitney (Paul) Mitchell Parsons, and Anne Elizabeth Mitchell, as well as 11 step grandchildren and two great granddaughters, Mia and Maren Haire. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Henry, and his son-in-law, Richard Timm. After college at Princeton University and service in the South Pacific in the US Navy just following World War II, Joe returned to the Boston area, where he took courses at Babson and worked in banking. When Joe and his first wife, Anne, moved to Wellesley, he was a manufacturers representative for a furniture company, and he continued in that role, most recently for Pennsylvania House, until he retired in 1993. By that time, Anne had passed away, and Joe married his second wife, Joy, in 1991. In his first full month of retirement, he played 31 rounds of golfmany of them at Nehoiden Golf Club. After retiring, Joe and Joys travel centered around golf - Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, and Ireland, among other destinations. All told, they played 160 courses, and they had the logo balls to prove it. In 2009, Joe moved to Chevy Chase, MD, to live with his son and daughter-in-law. In January 2018, Joe moved to Kensington Park Senior Living, in Kensington, MD. Joes loss is felt keenly by all, and his life will be celebrated at a later date in Wellesley, MA. Because Joe was cared for with compassion in his final months by the incredible staff at Kensington Park, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations in Joes memory be made to the Kensington Park Employee Fund, Woodlands and Groves Staff. Donations should specify Joes name and can be sent to Kensington Park Employee Fund, Kensington Park Senior Living, 3620 Littledale Road, Kensington MD 20895.



