Joseph J. Fortini, Jr. Of Wellesley, October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary L. (Pini) Fortini for 72 years. Devoted father of Marie L. ODonnell and her husband James of Castle Rock, CO, Joseph J. Fortini and his wife Kazia Navas of The Villages, FL, Edward R. Fortini and his wife Ruth of Charleston, SC, John M. Fortini of Wellesley, and the late William Fortini. Grandfather of Christopher J. ODonnell and his wife Erin of Newton, Sean ODonnell and his wife Colleen of CO, William Fortini of Wellesley, and Diamond Fortini of Brockton. Great-grandfather of Carter, Brynn, Scarlett, and Grayson ODonnell. Brother of the late Margaret Duffy, Yolanda Alberti, Mary Kadlak, and Russell, William, Louis, Ferdinand, and Edmund Fortini. World War II Veteran, Battle of the Bulge. Recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Retired employee of the Town of Wellesley Water Dept. and member of the Italo American Club. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Friday, Oct. 25 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Wellesley at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019