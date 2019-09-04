|
|
Joseph J. Kelley, Jr. of Wellesley formerly of Arlington, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Diane (Stratford) Kelley. Devoted father of Lisa Tyburski and her husband Edward of Carlsbad, CA, Kathleen J. Lyons and her husband Daniel of Newbury, MA, Kristen M. Heald and her husband Jonathan of Bedford, NH, and Jennifer J. McGonagle and her husband Dr. Matthew McGonagle of Wellesley. Brother of Bob Kelley and his wife Flo of Needham. Also survived by his 13 grandchildren Kelley, Mary, Jimmy, Daniel, Joe, Shannon, Erin, Bobby, Luke, Norah, Audrey, Grace and Brian. Joe was a graduate of Matignon High School, class of 1957, the College of the Holy Cross, class of 1963, and the Executive Program in Management Development at Harvard Business School in 1984. After Holy Cross, Joe had a long and distinguished career working for New England Telephone, Consulting, and teaching at Babson College. Above all his many successes, Joes proudest accomplishment was his family. Married for 49 years, Joes world revolved around his wife Diane, four beloved daughters, and many grandchildren. Funeral Mass in Saint Paul Church, Wellesley, on Saturday, September 7th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Friday, September 6th from 4-7 PM at the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (RT. 16) WELLESLEY. Burial will be immediately after funeral held Saturday at Mount Pleasant Cemetary, Arlington. In lieu of gifts, please make donations to the George G. Glenner Alzheimers Family Centers, Inc., glenner.org/donate/. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019