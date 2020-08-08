1/1
Joseph P. McManus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. McManus of Ashland, formerly of Wellesley Hills, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Bangor, Maine on August 13, 1931, and grew up in Newton, MA. He graduated from Our Ladys High School, Newton and Boston College. Joe was predeceased by his parents Eileen (McNamara) and Cornelius McManus, his brother Francis McManus, son-in-law Gregg Fontecchio and his loving daughter Jeanne. Joes beloved wife of 63 years passed away on March 21st. Joe lovingly cared for Marcie. He is survived by their children and spouses Michelle (Kevin) Coughlin, Michael (Raina) McManus, Kevin (Jenny) McManus, Kathleen (Bryan) Dillon, Anne (Robert) Furdon, Eileen (George) Nelson and Patricia Fontecchio; his sister-in-law Cecilia McManus. He was the loving grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Joe served in the Army during the Korean War as a Master Sergeant in the Criminal Investigation Department, 1953 | 1956. Joe began his 44 year career at New England Telephone in 1956 retiring from Verizon in 2000. He enjoyed a very successful career in Sales as a senior manager. Joe was an avid stamp collector, a prolific reader and loved history. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Bristol, N.H. Joe was an active and devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Wellesley Hills. Both Marcie and Joe were lovingly cared for by their extraordinary aide, Alexander Haven. The McManus Family is deeply grateful for Alexs compassionate and loving care. Funeral services were held privately. Donations in Joes memory may be made to Camp Mayhew, challenging and helping at-risk New Hampshire boys believe in themselves, work well with others and find their best. Newfound Lake, PO Box 120, 293 West Shore Rd. Bristol, NH 03222 or at www.mayhew.org/support-us For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved