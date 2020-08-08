Joseph P. McManus of Ashland, formerly of Wellesley Hills, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Bangor, Maine on August 13, 1931, and grew up in Newton, MA. He graduated from Our Ladys High School, Newton and Boston College. Joe was predeceased by his parents Eileen (McNamara) and Cornelius McManus, his brother Francis McManus, son-in-law Gregg Fontecchio and his loving daughter Jeanne. Joes beloved wife of 63 years passed away on March 21st. Joe lovingly cared for Marcie. He is survived by their children and spouses Michelle (Kevin) Coughlin, Michael (Raina) McManus, Kevin (Jenny) McManus, Kathleen (Bryan) Dillon, Anne (Robert) Furdon, Eileen (George) Nelson and Patricia Fontecchio; his sister-in-law Cecilia McManus. He was the loving grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Joe served in the Army during the Korean War as a Master Sergeant in the Criminal Investigation Department, 1953 | 1956. Joe began his 44 year career at New England Telephone in 1956 retiring from Verizon in 2000. He enjoyed a very successful career in Sales as a senior manager. Joe was an avid stamp collector, a prolific reader and loved history. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Bristol, N.H. Joe was an active and devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Wellesley Hills. Both Marcie and Joe were lovingly cared for by their extraordinary aide, Alexander Haven. The McManus Family is deeply grateful for Alexs compassionate and loving care. Funeral services were held privately. Donations in Joes memory may be made to Camp Mayhew, challenging and helping at-risk New Hampshire boys believe in themselves, work well with others and find their best. Newfound Lake, PO Box 120, 293 West Shore Rd. Bristol, NH 03222 or at www.mayhew.org/support-us
