George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wellesley College Club
727 Washington St.
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Josephine D. Peccioli Obituary
Josephine D. (Carlucci) Of Wellesley formerly of Holyoke and Montclair, NJ, July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Renzo N. Peccioli. Loving mother of Penny P. Copplestone and her husband Barry of Wellesley. Loving grandmother of Samantha Iannella and her husband Chris of Boston. The youngest of 5, she was also the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews from NJ. Jo was an active member of the Tolles Parsons Center and the friendship circle of Wellesley. Jo had a quick wit and will be remembered for her compassion, loving spirit, outgoing nature, wisdom, and zest for life. She was an avid golfer, artist, and conversationalist. Jos connections with everyone she met throughout her 98 years of life were truly inspirational. Funeral and burial will take place in Holyoke. A remembrance celebration will be held at the Wellesley College Club, 727 Washington St., Wellesley, Thursday, Aug. 1 from 5:30-7:30pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Josephines memory to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019
