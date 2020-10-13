Judith J. Haycock, A maker and keeper of connections, Judith, left this world on October 7, 2020 at age 85. Raised in Belmont by parents Edward and Mildred Jennings, Judy married Robert Haycock in 1955. They soon moved to Wellesley where they raised four sons | Jonathan, William, David, and Jeffrey. Judy embraced motherhood and many of its attendant features | PTA, Cub Scout den mother and town-wide Halloween UNICEF coordinator. She also served for many years with the Wellesley Junior Service League. When her sons were older, Judy entered the workplace, first as a marketing assistant at the Weston Racquet Club, then a psychiatric practice office manager and later as office manager for Management Sciences for Health (MSH), a non-profit focusing on improving health care in developing countries, where she stayed until her retirement at age 70. She was a congregant of Saint Marys Church in Newton Lower Falls for over 50 years where she served as a member of the vestry, alter guild and as churchwarden. She was a dedicated volunteer at William Lawrence Camp, where all four of her sons were longtime campers and counselors and Robert was a trustee. She also kept in touch with many of her Belmont friends, helping to organize regular five-year high school reunions. Throughout her home, volunteer and work lives Judy exhibited a special talent for making everyone she got to know feel welcomed and connected. Whenever someone needed a boost, she would engage with a caring phone call, note or dinner invitation | her signature ham and scalloped potatoes capped by homemade apple cake was not to be missed. She regularly helped arrange transportation to and from camp for out of town campers and counselors, often picking them up at the airport or hosting them overnight. She also arranged many gatherings with her former co-workers at MSH and relished her later life role as grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by husband, Robert and brother, Charles. She is survived by sons Jon (Tracy) of Holliston, Bill (Susan) of Medfield, David (Lynn) of Amherst, Jeff (Mia) of Rollinsville, CO and grandchildren Andrew (Alyssa), Ben, Tyler (Rayna), Nina, Ella, and James and great-grandchildren Maggie and Molly. Donations in Judys memory may be made to Saint Marys Church, 258 Concord Street, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 or William Lawrence Camp, 139 Federal Corner Road, Center Tuftonboro, NH 03816. A memorial celebration at Saint Marys will be announced for a later date.



