Katherine C. Kitty (Cokinos) Voyatzis of Wellesley, died on September 12, 2019. She was 105. Born in Belmont, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Nicholas Cokinos. She was the wife of the late Paul Voyatzis, married 66 years. Together they lived and worked in various parts of the U.S. as well as Central America and Europe. After his retirement from the Army they lived in New York City and London where he was a shipping executive. She was a longtime resident of Wellesley and member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Weston. She is survived by her daughter Daphne and son-in-law Joseph also of Wellesley, two grandchildren Zoe of Boston and Paul and his wife Lauren of N. Easton. Also survived by 2 great-grandchildren Max and Grant, and many nieces and nephe- ws. She was predece ased by 3 sisters Jane Comninos, Ann Foster, and Helen Zariphes. Funeral services will be held privately at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Weston, Wednesday, Sept. 18 with a visitation from 9:30-10:00am followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Demetrios Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019