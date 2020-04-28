|
Katherine Ella (Hume) Reif died peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 96, in Newton, MA. A reserved woman with a twinkle in her eye, she exemplified the proverb, "Still waters run deep." Kathy was born in 1924 to medical missionaries in Wai, India and lived there until the age of 13. She was the youngest of three and recalled her childhood with pleasure | peacocks, monkeys and roses in the garden, ice cream frozen with hailstones, badminton games, hiking in the local hills. She attended high school in the US and studied child development at Mt. Holyoke and Wheelock Colleges. She earned a PhD in child psychology from B.U. and worked as a school psychologist in the Newton Public School System for many years. She was an avid hiker, canoeist and cross-country skier. She met her husband, Arnold Reif, on an AMC outing in Maine, where he helped her cross the notorious "knife edge" atop Mt. Katahdin. They married in 1979 and bought a home on Morses Pond in Wellesley, which they enjoyed for many years | working, kayaking, entertaining friends and family, and being good neighbors. Kathy had a lively intellect and kept up with local and international news. She was a quiet but engaging conversationalist, with interesting opinions and a wide range of knowledge. She lived lightly on the earth, at a calm pace. She never drove, but took long walks daily. She rose early and listened to classical music as she prepared her breakfast. She read and cared for her garden. She enjoyed listening to Arnold play piano in the evenings. She was a kind grandmother and supportive friend to his sons. Kathy and Arnold moved to The Falls, in Newton, in 2016; Arnold passed away in 2018. The family is grateful to the staff for their excellent care, and to the hospice team at Hebrew Senior Life for their support during Kathys final days. Kathy leaves her stepson John Reif and his wife Jane Anderson, of Durham, NC; her step-granddaughters Katie Reif of Seattle, WA and Emily Reif of Somerville, MA; several nieces and nephews, and close family friends Peter Fortini of Wellesley and Peter Murphy of Gilsum, NH, who were faithful visitors and helpers for many years.
