Kathleen (Kitty) D. Gladstone, Wellesley resident since her college days, died on April 2, 2020 of complications due to the coronavirus. Kitty was born in Baltimore, MD, the third child of the renowned neurosurgeon, Walter E. Dandy, and Sadie Martin Dandy. She was educated at Wellesley College, and after graduation worked as an editor for a short time at Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company in Boston. There she met her future husband, the late Richard B. (Dick) Gladstone, with whom she shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. From her early days in Wellesley, Kitty was active in town decision-making and was a force at Town Meetings. She was deeply involved in the METCO school integration program during the 1960s. Social activism on a larger scale emerged as a life-long thread when Kitty became a key organizer of the Nuclear Weapons Freeze Wellesley chapter. From that experience Kitty learned the skills of collaboration and influence and went on to become a social entrepreneur, co-writing "FACTS," the first guide to finding scholarship money for Massachusetts college-bound students in the 1970's. Several editions of FACTS have served countless Massachusetts college students. In the early 1980's, in collaboration with a Wellesley College professor, Kitty co-founded a program and major at Wellesley College, the Peace and Justice Studies Program, designed as an interdisciplinary major preparing graduates to find solutions for the world's most pressing needs for conflict resolution. The program has grown over the years and to date has graduated 116 students and sent interns around the world to investigate issues of social, political and environmental justice in developing societies. Kitty's close-knit family remained most important to her throughout her life. She created a home for her four children that was enriched by her passion for political and social activism, her love of classical music, and her skills in the garden and the kitchen (especially desserts). Her formidable tennis game lives on in several of her grandchildren. Kitty was a great reader, especially of biography and social history. Her deep curiosity about people led her to travel the world, and also to listen to the stories of her many friends across generations. In her later years, she had a special group of Wellesley College students who came to her house to read to her, have tea, and tell her about their lives, and also several devoted caregivers. Kitty also had the gift of an incredible sense of humor, which continues to keep us laughing as we share our many memories of life with our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Kitty leaves her four dedicated children, Sarah Gladstone of Gloucester, MA and Nindir, Nicaragua, Margaret Calkins and her husband Andrew of Gloucester, MA, Emily Coombs of Jackson, WY, and William Gladstone and his wife Premilla Nadasen of New York City; her sister Margaret Gontrum of Eugene, OR; and her 9 beloved grandchildren. Kitty was predeceased by her husband Richard B. Gladstone, and her son-in-law Doug Coombs. Her inspiring spirit will also live on in the hearts of her extended Gladstone and Dandy family members, and her many friends and caregivers. The Gladstone family requests that contributions made to honor Kitty's life be directed to either the Gladstone Family non-profit Lone Tree Institute, home of the Richard B. Gladstone Library, which has promoted educational and environmental progress in Nicaragua for the past 15 years, or to the Wellesley College Peace and Justice Studies Program. On behalf of Kitty, our family thanks you for your condolences and gifts in her honor. Lone Tree Institute, Checks made out to Lone Tree Institute may be mailed to 954 Washington St, Gloucester MA 01930. On-line contributions via credit card may be made on Lone Tree's website at lonetreeinstitute.org via Network for Good./ Peace and Justice Studies, Please use the Wellesley College link at wellesley.edu/alumnae/give Under "Designation" choose Other, and enter Peace and Justice Studies. Please make the contribution in honor of Kitty Gladstone.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020