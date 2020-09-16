Kathryn F. (Murphy) McCabe, of Needham, September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard T. McCabe. Devoted mother of Maureen P. Haughey of Franklin, Virginia M. McCabe of Needham, Kathleen E. McCabe of Holliston and Patricia A. McCabe of Durham, NH. Loving grandmother of Meghan E. Bilz and her husband Adam of Manchester, NH and Douglas B. Haughey of Providence, RI. Great-grandmother of Madeline Bilz. Sister of the late William E. Murphy Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kay was a graduate of Emmanuel College Class of 1944. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Friday, September 18, from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Please remember to practice covid-19 precautions. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Kathryns memory to St. Joseph Church, 1382 Highland Ave. Needham, MA 02492. A celebration of Kays life will be held when it is safer to gather. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com
