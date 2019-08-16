|
|
Rev. Dr. Kevin B. Crispell, of Medfield formerly of Wellesley, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Pauline (Polly) S. Crispell for 47 years. Loving and devoted father of Kelly Crispell Kromidas and her husband Michael Kromidas and Caitlin Crispell Smith and her husband James Smith. Brother of the late Gareth Crispell, he is also survived by eight nieces and nephews. "Pastor Kevin" was raised in the Salvation Army as both of his parents were officers. He played several brass instruments and participated in the Cambridge (MA) Corps Band. He graduated from Christian High School, Lexington, MA (now Lexington Christian Academy), and received his B. A. from Gordon College, Wenham, MA. He went on to receive both an M. Div. and a D. Min. from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, MA. Kevin returned to LCA to Chair the English Dept. and teach Senior Bible. As the Drama Director, he delighted audiences with such classics as "The Miracle Worker", "J. B.", "Charley's Aunt, and Godspell". He was much-loved by fellow faculty, parents, and students and received several yearbook dedications. He was later ordained and served as the Associate Pastor of Acton Christian Church, Acton, MA, then Pastor of Phillips Congregational Church of Watertown, MA, and finally Pastor of Wellesley Baptist Church (later called Elmwood Chapel) in Wellesley, MA. He was a multi-talented minister who was particularly known for his preaching, teaching, and musical skills. A natural leader, he was passionate about building up the Kingdom of God by introducing people to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and discipling them in their faith. He was a gregarious encourager who loved to laugh and make others laugh. He believed in "faith through fun" and led the congregation in Wellesley in reaching out to the community through many family-oriented programs such as Teddy Bear Picnics, Frog Hops, Victorian Tea Parties, and Vacation Bible Schools. He particularly enjoyed officiating at weddings and funerals, and worked with several area funeral homes, including the Doherty Funeral Homes, as a chaplain. A lover of God's creation, he spent much of his personal time outdoors. He hiked, fished, kayaked, ran marathons, and became an avid member of the birding community. As an ornithologist, he participated in surveys for the government and made many great friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family who adored him, especially on the North Shore of Boston, and his highest goal was that God, not he, be glorified in all aspects of his life and work. A memorial service will be held at the Greendale Ave. Worship Center, 754 Greendale Ave., Needham, MA 02494 on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 4:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private interment service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army, 402 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019