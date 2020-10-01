1/1
Larry C. Maher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry C. Maher in Sherborn, formerly of Wellesley, passed away on September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam (Bassett) Maher. Devoted father of Tyler, Griffin, Laura and Alexis. Cherished brother of Bill Maher and wife Jennifer, Maureen Johnson and her husband Tom, Tom Maher and his partner Arlene Hammel, Brian Maher and his wife Linda, Delia Connors and her husband Mike, Steve Maher and his wife Claire, Dave Maher and his wife Pam. Loving son of the late William John and Emily Ann (Brown) Maher. Also survived by 19 nieces and nephews. A graduate of Wellesley High School and The University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Larrys career spanned more than 35 years with US Foods. Larry was an active member of Pilgrim Church in Sherborn where he taught Sunday School and was a Confirmation mentor. He was also a longtime youth sports coach in Sherborn. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Larrys funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to help support the girls' education to the Middlesex Savings Bank, 31 South Main St., Sherborn, MA 01770, payable to Pam Maher. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved