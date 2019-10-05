Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Wellesley Friends Meeting
26 Benvenue St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Ross


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Ross Obituary
Leon Jack Ross, age 90, died at his home in Wellesley on June 5, 2019 with his loving children at his side: Wendyl, of Wellesley, David, and Davids wife Jo, of Plainfield, CT. Jack was born in the Peoples Republic of Cambridge, October 16, 1928 | the youngest of 4 children of Somerville Alderman David Y. Ross and homemaker Amy (Irving) Ross. Leon was a WWII era veteran of the U.S. Navy and spent most of his working life as an active GIC Union member in the lithography trade. He married the love of his life, Ruth Georgette Perry in 1951 and together they raised their family in South Weymouth. In addition to his 2 children, Jack leaves 4 grandchildren: Davids 3 | Kira, Chelsea, Anson, and Wendyls son Nathaniel BaRoss. He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Owen, Aiden, Logan and Kyla. He was the last family member of his generation, but leaves several nieces and nephews as well. Jacks passions included current events | civil rights, politics, the Patriots and Red Sox, conversation, humor, gardening, and constant self-improvement | physically, mentally, and spiritually. In retirement he finally found the time to go to college. At Mass Bay he delighted in the challenges of keeping up with his young classmates and was honored to see several of his humorous short stories and poems published in the College paper and magazine. A Friend of Bills for 49 years, Jack was a dependable presence in his local meetings and reached out with compassion and humor to guide countless others along the path to sobriety. He sought his Higher Power in the company of Friends and made his spiritual home at Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker). A celebration of his life will be held there (26 Benvenue St. 02482) on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Followed by luncheon in the Friends Center. All are welcome. Donations in his memory may be made to the Pine St. Inn, American Friends Service Committee, or Wellesley Friends Meeting. To share a memory of Jack, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now