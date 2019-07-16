|
Leora Mar (Watts) Stuart, 94, of Weston, MA died peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Belmont Manor Nursing Center, Belmont MA. She was born in Lucerne (Harrison Township) Cass County IN on March 10, 1925, to Frederick Landis Watts and Helen Mar (Risley) Watts. She is survived by her five children: Larry S. Stuart (wife Lois), Cynthia Stuart Margolis (husband David), Kathy Stuart (husband Hadi Abushakra), Patricia L. Stuart (husband Christopher R. Eliot), and Ingrid A. Stuart (husband W. Denis Bradford); by her ten grandchildren: Rachel (husband Christopher), Sarah (husband Alex), Lara (husband Richard), Matthew (wife Elizabeth), Leslie (husband Mark), Aaron (wife Heather), Lise (husband David), Caroline, William, and Heather; and by her ten great-grandchildren: Lucy, Eleanor, Colby, Alexander, Fitzgerald, Zachary, Theo, Oliver, Olivia, and Phoebe. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bruce F. Stuart (wife Mary) and family, and by her nephew Thomas L. Vernon (wife Patty) and family. All will sorely miss Leoras unconditional love and support, and her dry sense of humor. Leora was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John Warren Jack Stuart, and by her sisters: Donnabelle Watts and Frances May (Watts) Vernon. A family memorial gathering and interment will take place at a later date in Linwood Cemetery, Weston MA. Contributions in Leoras memory may be made to a . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
