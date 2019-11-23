Home

Leslie D. Johnson, 97, of Wellesley, MA passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Yvonne Johnson. He is survived by his daughters Sue Livermore and her husband Jeffrey Livermore, and Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Robert Carr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anne Rookey and her husband Karl Rookey, Carol Livermore and her partner Kevin McNamara, and Matt- hew Livermore and his wife Bethany Turner Livermore and by great grandchildren Elizabeth Rookey, Marian Rookey, Adam Clifford, Noah Clifford, and Cyrus Livermore. Les was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Army as a cryptographer in the Signal Corps. After the war he enjoyed a long and successful career in manufacturing and management, culminating as the long-time president of Paragon Gear Works in Taunton MA. A memorial service will be held at the Wellesley Village Church (2 Central St., Wellesley, MA 02482) at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston MA 02135. To share a memory please visit www.eatonfuneral homes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019
