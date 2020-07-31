Linda Lutfy Clayton, On Monday, July 27, 2020 teacher, jeweler, mother, nana and fierce friend passed away at the age of 77. Linda taught Mathematics for 40 years at The Dana Hall School in Wellesley. She showed generations of women that Math didnt need to be hard, winning is in the battle fought, not the result, and listening is the most important trait. Upon retiring, Linda reinvented herself, designing silver and beaded jewelry at the Clever Hand Gallery in Wellesley. She found the joy in every moment, with a passion for gardening, detective novels and NPR. She was generous with her time, pocket and ear. She was known for her infectious laugh, vigorous hugs, and unwavering positive attitude. After loosing her speech to ALS, she single handedly developed her own version of charades, with a nomenclature fully understood only by her. Linda joins her partner in crime and husband of forty years, Dick, in the hereafter. They are currently holding hands, drinking draft IPAs and watching a play. Left behind to keep the light burning are her children Julia, Richard, Terri, Lucienne, and Warren, along with her brother Roger Lutfy, and her four grandchildren, Emsalem, Ezra, Nagisa, and Adlai, as well a myriad of friends from all walks of life. When next faced with a daunting day smile, save, value, share and decide to be happy. Donations may be made in Lindas name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



