Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Ignatius of Loyola
28 Commonwealth Avenue
Chestnut Hill, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Crowley


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Crowley Obituary
Louise Triggs Crowley, October 2, 1921- March 25, 2019, age 97. Louise passed away peacefully at her home in Wellesley, MA. Wife of Frank A Crowley Jr. for 58 years, mother of six, grandmother of twenty-one and great grandmother of forty-five and counting. Raised in Brockton, MA, she graduated from Emmanuel College with a degree in social work. Shortly after WW II, Louise and Frank settled in Framingham, raised their family there, and spent their summers in Megansett, Cape Cod. Together with Ken and Florence Hanna, Frank and Louise founded Kens Foods, Inc. and began producing salad dressing in the basement of their Warren Road home, employing their own children and their childrens friends. Today, Kens Foods is a national company, with four manufacturing plants in the U.S, and the company is still owned by the founding families. In addition to her relentless work ethic, Louise maintained her feistiness and sense of humor throughout her life. She enjoyed handing out her business card which read Louise Crowley, Kens Foods co-founder, 1955, fired 1994. She was an advocate and an inspiration to countless, with special devotion to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, CT. Funeral Mass will be at the Church of Saint Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hole in The Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now