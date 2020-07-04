Malcolm Duncan Grandy Jr. of Wellesley and Sandwich, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital. Born in Boston, June 24, 1942, the son of Malcolm Duncan Grandy, Sr. and Alice Hogan Grandy. Malcolm was raised in Wellesley and attended Wellesley Senior High School where he was a stand out athlete as a member of the Varsity Football, Baseball, Gym and Swim teams. He was a natural athlete holding awards in swimming, diving and javelin throwing. An avid sportsman his whole life, he was an impressive golfer, fisherman, yachtsman and white water rafter. Throughout the years, he routinely attended the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta. He served in the United States Army in Fulda, Germany where he was responsible for drive M60 Tank on the front lines of the Fulda Gap. While on leave, he became a skilled skier in the German and French Alps. After serving his country honorably for three years, Malcolm returned home to become a member of the International Carpenters Union where he participated in numerous rewarding projects throughout the Boston area. He spent time on Marthas Vineyard, in the seventies, living in Gay Head and enjoyed all the amenities the island had to offer. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and friend with a great joy for living, whose life ended too soon. A larger than life character, Malcolm was a a handsome, competitive free spirit. He was a lover of people, drawing others in with his gregarious charisma, compassion, generosity and loyalty and quickly made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed his retirement on his beloved Cape Cod, spending time with his family and friends, following his beloved Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Bruins, and fishing in Scorton Creek and the Cape Cod Canal. A lover of the game of golf, one of the highlights of his life was routinely attending the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta. Malcolm was preceded in death by his father Malcolm Duncan Grandy, Sr. his mother Alice Hogan Grandy of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and his sister Judith Grandy Benton of Augusta, Georgia. Survived by his son Malcolm Duncan Grandy III, daughter Deborah Parsons Twombley, his grandsons Malcolm IV and James Twombley, granddaughter Jacqueline Rose Grandy, sisters Deborah Grandy and Diane Grandy Smigel and many nieces, nephews and cousins (especially the Benton, Brebbia and Galvin families) all of whom held him in high regard. Malcolm will be greatly missed by all his family and the many friends who loved him and cherished his friendship. Mass of Christian Burial and interment were held privately. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
