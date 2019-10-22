|
Marcia L. (Andress) Jester, 83, died at home in Wilbraham on October 5th, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was born on November 7th, 1935 in Beebe, Quebec, Canada to the late Max and Ruth (Earle) Andress. The family relocated to Wellesley MA, where Marcia graduated high school. In 1957, Marcia married her college sweetheart, Paul Hibsher. After briefly teaching, she left work to devote herself to her children. She imparted her love of nature to them on camping trips and summers at a cabin in Vermont. She loved family and friends, throwing dinner parties and decorating the house for each holiday. Marcia instilled in her beloved family both a compassion for others and a sense of thriftiness. "Waste not, want not", she often quipped. A member of St. Mark's church in East Longmeadow, Marcia became their music director in 1966a position she held for 35 years. She continued to develop musically, joining the American Guild of Organists and starting a bell choir. A much-loved member of the congregation, she was always surrounded by laughter and close friends. Marcia often encouraged the children to march to the beat of a different drummer, and her favorite service was the blessing of the animals. She found new love in mid-life with her second husband, Dr. Harold Jester. Marcia and Hal did two long treks around Alaska, marveling at the mountains and wildlife. She also nurtured her two granddaughters, showering them with trips to cultural events, outdoor activities, and indoor arts and crafts. Her warm love for others and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Marcia is survived by her sister Ruth and brother David; her three devoted children, David, Sharon and her husband Leon, and Tom; two cherished grandchildren, April and Lydia; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Harold, and her brothers Tom and Joe. A wake for Marcia was held on Monday, October 14th from 2-6pm at Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 10am at St. Mark's Church, 1 Porter Rd., East Longmeadow, MA. A remembrance celebration will be held at 11:30am at St. Mark's Church, after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donate to Blue Star Equiculture, 62 Birch Hill Rd, West Brookfield, MA 01585. For more information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.Forastiere. com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019