Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul's Church
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret P. Watkins Obituary
Margaret P. Watkins of Wellesley Hills and Harwich Port, passed away on October 4th lovingly surroun- ded by family. Beloved wife of the late John R. Watkins for 58 years, Peg was born in Brookline, MA to James A. and Anna Marie Parsons. Loving mother of John R. Jr and his wife Susan of Malta, NY, Robert D. and his wife Pamela of Holliston, Leigh Burnham and her husband John of Needham, Richard P. of Lake George, NY, David J. and his wife Marylee of Natick, and Mark E. of Agawam. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. Peg loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren at home and on the Cape taking great interest in all milestones and activities. She especially enjoyed worldwide cruises with John and never met a Golden Retriever she didnt immediately love. Peg was also a passionate Tom Brady fan and ardent Red Sox supporter. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St (Rt 16) Wellesley on Tuesday, October 8th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St Paul's Church, Wellesley at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Monday, October 7th from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Interment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late graduate Regis College class of 1944. Late owner of Popover's Restaurant of Wellesley, Town Landing Restaurant of Chatham and Slagles Restaurant of Boston. Member of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Margaret Watkins to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Or memorial contributions in Pegs name, may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749-808. For online donations please go to www.ygrr.org. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now