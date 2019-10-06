|
Margaret P. Watkins of Wellesley Hills and Harwich Port, passed away on October 4th lovingly surroun- ded by family. Beloved wife of the late John R. Watkins for 58 years, Peg was born in Brookline, MA to James A. and Anna Marie Parsons. Loving mother of John R. Jr and his wife Susan of Malta, NY, Robert D. and his wife Pamela of Holliston, Leigh Burnham and her husband John of Needham, Richard P. of Lake George, NY, David J. and his wife Marylee of Natick, and Mark E. of Agawam. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. Peg loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren at home and on the Cape taking great interest in all milestones and activities. She especially enjoyed worldwide cruises with John and never met a Golden Retriever she didnt immediately love. Peg was also a passionate Tom Brady fan and ardent Red Sox supporter. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St (Rt 16) Wellesley on Tuesday, October 8th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St Paul's Church, Wellesley at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Monday, October 7th from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Interment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late graduate Regis College class of 1944. Late owner of Popover's Restaurant of Wellesley, Town Landing Restaurant of Chatham and Slagles Restaurant of Boston. Member of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Margaret Watkins to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Or memorial contributions in Pegs name, may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749-808. For online donations please go to www.ygrr.org. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019