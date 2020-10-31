Marilyn J. (Gowell) Cattanach, of Wellesley, died October 24, age 91. Loving mother of Joy and husband Steven Smith (Needham), Lynn Cattanach (Needham), Lee Cattanach (Boulder, CO), and the late John E. Cattanach (Center Ossipee, NH). Proud grandmother of Caleb and wife Jaclyn Smith (Boston), Nathaniel Smith (Boston), and Ethan Cattanach (Needham). Born (1929) in Fitchburg to Earle and Rose Gowell. Graduate of Waltham High School (1947). MBA, Simmons School of Management (1988). Systems analyst (1965-1992). Donations in Marilyns memory may be made to Camp Joslin, 30 Ennis Road, PO Box 356, North Oxford, MA 01537-0356. Private graveside service at a later date. For complete obituary, please visit www.eaton funeralhomes.com
