On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Martha Ann Collins, loved by all and disliked by none, departed at the age of 82. Born November 28, 1937 in Newton, MA to James and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Collins, she was the eldest of nine. Over 20 years senior to a few, she helped her mother raise her siblings as her own after her father passed away at an early age. Her life was dedicated to caretaking for others, accepting nothing in return. An avid walker, clocking a 5K daily, and half marathon walks annually into her 80s, she continued to work landscaping until her brain tumor diagnosis that rendered her immobile overnight. Her remaining weeks were reflective of how she lived her entire life, asking others even while in hospice, what can I be doing for you? Her energy was unparalleled, matched only by the sun, and nothing made her more content than seeing the sun. The sun will shine a little brighter now, having gained a brilliant ray. Not a bad bone in her body, an angel gained her wings. Martha was preceded in death by her mother, Mary, and her father, James. She is survived by several siblings and countless loved ones. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd. Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Unfunded Hospice Bed Grant at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence, c/o the Parmenter Foundation 260 Boston Post Rd. Suite 5 Wayland, MA 01778. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020