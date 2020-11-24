Marti A. Lynes, a 53 year resident of Wellesley, MA, and most recently Fallbrook CA, widow of the late Gregory Lynes, died peacefully at home on October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Born December 11th, 1933, Marti Lynes was raised in South Buffalo, NY, daughter of Lester B. and Alice (Tonge) Gary. She graduated from William Smith College in 1955 with a BA in Physics and from Iowa State University in 1958 with an MS in Physics. It was highly unusual at that time for a woman to receive advanced degrees in Physics. While in graduate school she met her first husband, Ronald H. Curry. They had three sons, David, John and Stephen, while Ronald was getting his PhD, and then moved to Wellesley. Divorced when the children were 5, 6 and 8 years old, Marti began a career as a secondary school teacher of science and math in Northboro and Lincoln MA. Later she became involved in curriculum development for teaching physics and co-chaired the annual Eastern Massachusetts Physics Olym pics for over 12 years. Her special interests were in designing activities that helped students overcome misconceptions in physics and in developing design projects that motivated and led students to construct for themselves appropriate understandings of their world. She received a state-level Presidential Award and a Tandy Technology Scholars Award for her excellence in teaching and curriculum development. Marriage to Gregory Lynes in 1975 brought two adult children into Martis family. She continued to live in her home in Wellesley, MA, until October of 2019 when she moved to Fallbrook, California to live with her son John and his wife Monica. While in Wellesley Marti was actively involved with the Wellesley Baptist Church and the Elmwood Cha pel ministry, the Wellesley Historical Society, the Wellesley Clothing Exchange, the Wellesley Square Riggers square dance club, and the Wellesley Neighbors. She also enjoyed sewing and many years of rewarding work on genealogical research and publishing. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and to England, Israel, Greece and Italy. Marti always enjoyed welcoming people to her home as houseguests and housemates and for Thanksgiving and Christmas she made it clear how much she loved having her family together. Those gatherings have provided loving memories to cherish for years to come. Predeceased by her brother Thomas, Marti is survived by her sons (and their spouses): David Curry (Barbara) of Cohasset and Beaufort, SC, John Lynes (Monica) of Fallbrook, CA, and Stephen Lynes (Joyce) of Norfolk, MA, and her stepchildren Linda Groetzinger (Norman) of Chicago, IL, and Philip Lynes (Carolyn) of Needham, MA. She also leaves granddaughters, Megan, Alyssa, Emma, Chelsea, Allyson, Varshana, Sarah, Rachel, and four great grandchildren: Tehya, Nashton, Jesse and Raven. Marti was buried in a private graveside service at Wellesley Woodlawn Cemetery on November 3, 2020 with close family and friends in attendance. She rests in peace beside her husband Gregory Lynes who died in 2003. Gifts in her honor may be sent to a local PBS affiliate or any charity consistent with Martis values.



