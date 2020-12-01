Mary Coppolino Bevilacqua, a resident of Wellesley Massachusetts for over 60 years, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 due to complications from Parkinsons disease. She was born in Barre, Massachusetts on December 17, 1936 to Lucia (Neri) Coppolino and Carmelo Coppolino. She graduated Venerini Academy in 1954 and proudly received her nursing degree from Boston College in 1958. The foundation of her radiant and meaningful life was the unwavering commitment to her faith, family, friends and nursing career. The unconditional love, guidance and friendship she offered everyone blessed enough to know her is the greatest gift we could ever ask for. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance of being thoughtful, caring and compassionate individuals. She created our strong family ties, our love of family gatherings and, our made from scratch, food focused, Italian traditions. She lived each day being present; enjoying the small, magical moments she witnessed firsthand while having the unique privilege to have an instrumental part of her eight grandchildren growing up in Wellesley. Whether it was walking her grandkids to school, cheering them on at a sporting event or having them over for a home cooked meal, Mimi cherished every minute of their time together and made a lifelong impact on their upbringing. She sprinkled doses of wisdom, positivity and laughter until the very end of her remarkable life. Always caring for others, Mary took great pride in her impactful role as a hospice nurse and case coordinator for the Hospice of Good Shepard and Care Dimensions
in the 1990s as well as her time at Wellesley College as an infirmary nurse and Lasalle College as a nursing instructor in the 1980s. She also spent many summers in the 1970s as a nurse at Camp Elm Bank. The friendships she made as a devout parishioner and eucharistic minister at Saint Paul Catholic Church for over six decades brought her great joy as did her special relationships with neighbors, BC classmates, and those who were lucky enough to attend the original Wellesley Cookie Exchange. Created in 1971 with her neighbor, Laurel Gabel, and featured in Yankee Magazine in 1980, the cookie exchange was a holiday tradition everyone looked forward to as a festive commencement to the Christmas season. Marys commitment to maintaining the Wellesley Cookie Exchange as an annual gathering spanned an impressive 40 years. Her love of cooking, entertaining, gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with those she loved will now continue as a legacy in her honor by her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Richard Bevilacqua, her four, forever grateful children and their families; John Bevilacqua of Plymouth, MA, Ann (Bevilacqua) Flanigan of Wellesley, MA, Paul Bevilacqua of Needham, MA, Kristen (Bevilacqua) Weiss of Wellesley, MA. Her 9 beloved grandchildren; Michela (Flanigan) Fredrickson, Julia Flanigan, Charlie Flanigan, Thomas Weiss, Drew Weiss, Lucia Weiss, Mary S. Bevilacqua, Ella Bevilacqua, Sophia Bevilacqua, her great granddaughter, Mary B. Bevilacqua, her sister, Lucille Billings, her brother, Michael Coppolino, her son in laws, Kevin Flanigan and Chris Weiss, her daughter in law, Agnes Bevilacqua, her nieces, Maria Billings and Krista Coppolino, her nephews, Brett Billings, Michael Coppolino and Matthew Coppolino and countless others who adored her. A private funeral will be held at St. Paul Church in December. A Celebration of Life gathering will be arranged in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness this holiday season. Mary Bevilacqua, lived her life thinking of others and she would want any acts of kindness to be a consistent reminder that there is good in the world, especially during this unprecedented year. If youd like to make a donation in her honor, please consider supporting Hospice Care Dimensions
in Lincoln, MA.