Mary Capitola (Broughton) "Cappy" Daggett of Needham, MA, April 21, 2020. Born in 1917, she was the daughter of the late Thomas G. Broughton and the late Mary Capitola Kiernan Broughton, both of Norfolk, VA. She was the wife of the late Captain Robert E. Daggett, CEC, USN (retired). She is survived by three of her children, Robert B. Daggett and his wife, Luann, of Nashville, TN, Mary Capitola Quirk and her husband, William, of Needham, MA, and Thomas W. Daggett and his late wife, Christine, of Denver, CO and she was predeceased by her daughter, Ann Elizabeth Daggett. Cappy was also predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and William H. Cassidy of Webster, MA and her brother, Thomas G. Broughton Jr. (Tim) of Cocoa Beach, FL. She is survived by her sister-in-law Frances Broughton, eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Cappy earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1939 from Wilson Teachers College in Washington, DC. She began her career teaching sixth grade in the DC Public Schools. With the onset of World War II, she entered the United States Navy in March of 1943 as one of the first officers in the WAVES. She served at the Bureau of Naval Personnel, the USN JAG Office in Washington, DC, and the Naval Shipyard in Pearl Harbor, HI, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 1947, Cappy married the love of her life, Bob Daggett, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until he died in 1999. Her family was always her first priority and she devoted herself to their happiness and well-being. Cappy moved to Needham, MA, in 2002 to be near her daughter and other family members. She enjoyed her relatives and new friends, celebrating many happy occasions together. Her Catholic faith was very important to her as she tried to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Never one to shy away from a controversial topic, she enjoyed engaging her children and grandchildren in discussions of religion and politics. As a member of the greatest generation, she will be remembered as a woman of strong faith, who cherished her family and loved her country. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of Cappys life will take place at a future date. She will buried with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020