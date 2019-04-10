|
Mary Catherine Smith (nee Garvey), 82, died Thursday, March 28th in Abrazo Central Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona with her loving husband Sidney by her side. Born to Harold and Mary (nee Grady) Garvey, Mary grew up in Natick and graduated high school from Sacred Heart. She graduated from Worcester State College with her Bachelors Degree. Mary married Sidney Smith of Brookline on April 25, 1961. Mary worked for Boston Cardiology and Newton Wellesley Hospital throughout her successful career, prior to retiring to Scottsdale, Arizona. Mary enjoyed spending time at the ocean, listening to music, watching movies, shopping and being with her family. Mary is survived by Sidney Smith, her husband of 58 years; by her children: Allison Smith-Terrey and her husband Lewin of Connecticut, Jennifer Smith and her husband Sisco Lellos of Vermont, Cara Hughes and her husband John of Arizona and Joseph Smith and his wife Wendy of California; five grandchildren, Meghan Smith, Cameron Smith, Connor Hughes, Brady Hughes and Isabel Hughes; two sisters, Brenda Parker and Susan Fell and her brother Harold Garvey. She was predeceased by sister Jane Boyle. Keeping with Mary's giving spirit, her remains will be donated to science in lieu of a funeral. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Marys name may be made to: P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 .
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019