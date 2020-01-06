|
Mary Pegg (Gonis), 88, formerly of Wellesley and Scarsdale, NY, passed away on January 3, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. Mary's 88-year life was defined by her devotion to family and her selfless, giving nature. She was Born in Boston to Peter and Rose Gonis in 1931and raised in Winthrop. Mary was the third born of four children and the youngest daughter in the family. Mary's love of children led her to obtain a bachelor's degree in education from Wheelock College and a master's degree in education from Boston University. She worked as an elementary school teacher for several years in various public school systems. Mary also worked as a teacher at an elementary school at a U.S. Air Force base in Morocco in the 1950s. It was there that she met Donald Anderson Pegg, who she described as the love of her life. Mary and Donald wed in 1963 and remained happily married for 49 years, until Donalds passing in 2012. Mary and Donald raised two children, Donald and Beth in Scarsdale, New York. The family spent many joyful summers at their summer home in Nantucket. Creating a lifetime of fond memories for their children and grandchildren. Mary adored her nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was always just a phone call away. She cherished the time she spent with her family. Mary accepted others into her family with open arms and was the best mother-in-law that Donald and Beth's spouses could ask for. Mary loved spending days in New York City with her husband, going to the theater, listening to classical music, reading, antiquing, and decorating. She was active in her community as a member of the Scarsdale Woman's Club for decades. During this time, she was a volunteer for the clubs thrift store. Which donated its proceeds to charities that supported women and children. Surviving Mary are her two children: Donald (Susan) Pegg and Beth (Jim) Frates, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her husband, Donald Anderson Pegg, preceded her in death. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) Wellesley, Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6-8pm. Funeral service in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Wellesley, Thursday, Jan.10 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 () or Dementia Puzzles (dementiapuzzles.org). Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020