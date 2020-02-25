|
Matthew A. Tripp of Montgomery, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2020. Matthew, age 50, was formerly of Wellesley, MA. He is survived by his parents, Frederick Ted and Helena Gallant Tripp of Montgomery, his brother Andrew Drew, sister-in-law Heather, nephew Josh and niece Allie Tripp of Hamilton MA, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, a multitude of friends around the country and his faithful rescued dog Boog. A Celebration of Life for Matthew will be held at a future date. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh. com. Donations in his name may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (to be then sent to MS-150) 8111 N Stadium Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77054. www.nationalmssociety.org; The Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County, 2608 Center Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. www.the humanesociety.org.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020