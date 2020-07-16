1/1
Michelina A. Prencipe
Michelina A. Prencipe of Wellesley, formerly of E. Cambridge, born October 27, 1924, died July 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Adeline (Trongone) Prencipe and the late Nicola L. Prencipe. Sister of the late Pasquale L. Prencipe. Michelina was a beloved first grade teacher for many years in Wellesley, MA. She leaves a message of affection and gratitude to so many who were caring friends. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to The Samaritans, 41 West St. Boston, MA 02111. Burial will be private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
