Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Suarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel A. Suarez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Miguel A. Suarez Obituary
Wellesley- Miguel A. Suarez of Wellesley formerly of Mexico. April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Margarita (Batiz) Suarez. Devoted father of Gustavo Suarez of Mexico, Martha Decter of Natick, Margie Levin of Needham and Miguel Suarez of Maynard. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Miguel retired to Wellesley, MA in 1981 from Mexico where he lead multiple family businesses. He enjoyed spending time with his family and studied theology at the Harvard Divinity School.
Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Tuesday, April 23, from 11-12 Noon with a service starting at 12 Noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Miguel's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452.
For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now