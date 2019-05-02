|
Miguel A. Suarez of Wellesley formerly of Mexico. April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Margarita (Batiz) Suarez. Devoted father of Gustavo Suarez of Mexico, Martha Decter of Natick, Margie Levin of Needham and Miguel Suarez of Maynard. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Miguel retired to Wellesley, MA in 1981 from Mexico where he lead multiple family businesses. He enjoyed spending time with his family and studied theology at the Harvard Divinity School. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Tuesday, April 23, from 11-12 Noon with a service starting at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Miguels memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 2 to May 9, 2019