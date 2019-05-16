|
|
Dr. Muriel Kee Harris passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13th at home surrounded by family. Dr. Harris was born in Boston on November 10th 1922. She was the first African-American to graduate from Newton High school in June of 1940. Dr. Harris received her Bachelors in Education from Boston State College in 1957, her Masters in Education from Boston University in 1960 and her Doctorate in Education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 1975. She had a distinguished career in Boston public schools as a teacher and administrator. She retired in 1980 after serving as Superintendent of Boston School District 9. Dr. Harris married Joseph Elliot Harris in 1941 and they were married for 45 years until his death in January 1986. She is survived by her daughter JoAnn Harris Walker of Wellesley; her son Joseph Elliot Harris II and her daughter-in-law Young-Ja Harris of Greensboro, NC; her grandson David Wyman Walker and his wife Simone Scott-Walker of Needham; her granddaughter Joy Electra Alafia and her husband Muriithi Alafia of Fairfield, CA; her grandson Joseph Elliot Harris III of Philadelphia, PA; her great-grandson David Wyman Walker, Jr. of Needham; and her great-granddaughter Lauren Grace Walker of Needham. Dr. Harris was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Needham, Jack and Jill of Boston and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Needham, 858 Great Plain Ave. Needham, MA.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 16 to May 23, 2019