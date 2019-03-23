|
|
Nancy Elizabeth (Hyde) Glynn of Wellesley and previously Natick, MA, died on March 21, 2019. She was born in Boston on April 25, 1937 and lived a quiet, modest life. A loyal Boston Globe reader, Kennedy supporter, and Red Sox fan, as a child Nancy moved with her family from Braintree to Newton, MA where she fell in love with school, art, and her next door neighbor and future husband, John Joseph Glynn. In the early 1950s Nancy worked after school at Barbara Stones dress shop and began her life-long love of fashion and sewing. After graduating from Newton High School in 1955, she worked for Raytheon as a manager in what was then called the Personnel department. She married John Glynn in 1957 and they moved to Natick and started their family of four children, Susan Glynn of Wellesley, MA; Ruth Glynn (Bruce Camille) of Hopkinton, MA and Naples, FL; Lisa Campbell (William Campbell) of Franklin, MA and Falmouth, MA; and Sean Glynn (Cristina Heeder) of Framingham, MA. While raising her family, Nancy enjoyed sketching and painting, interior design, real estate, and was a talented homemaker and cook. She helped her husband build a successful business, and loved nothing more than spending family vacations in New Hampshire, Cape Cod, and Disney World. Nancy was predeceased by John her husband of more than fifty years. In addition to her loving children, Nancy leaves four grandchildren, Christopher Camille and his wife Christine, Michael Camille, Andrew Campbell, and John Campbell. She also leaves her sister Ruth Hyde Chandler, ten nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. A private service will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760 with funeral arrangements. For further information, please visit: www.everett funeral.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019