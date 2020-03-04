|
Parker E. Stiles, born January 30, 1936 and died February 25, 2020 in his home with loved ones by his side. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Carole Crandall Stiles and three daughters; Susan Smits (Ronald), Lin Stiles, and Sandy Candela (James). Cherished grandfather Paco to Paul (Staci) and Sabrina Smits, Dillon and Parker Sullivan, Olivia Rademacher (Joseph) and Ben Kossik. Parker grew up in Sudbury MA and attended Mount Hermon and Tufts University. He married Carole in 1958 in Darien CT. Early in his career, Parker and his family moved often and before settling in Wellesley, where they lived happily for 50 years. In 1983, Parker followed in his fathers footsteps by launching Stiles Company, a successful waterworks business where he was admired and respected for being fair and honest. Parker and Carole travelled extensively, visiting all 50 states and 28 countries. The many family dogs were usually within Parkers loving reach. He had a wonderful sense of humor and believed in the importance of being able to laugh at oneself. A memorial and celebration will be held in Wellesley in May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020