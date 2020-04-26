|
Patricia (Carrier) Finn, age 91, of Natick, MA formerly of Needham and Amesbury on April 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Finn. Devoted mother to Kevin Finn of Brighton, Betsy Jacobson and her husband Dave of Medfield, Timothy Finn of Norwood, Edward Finn and his wife Lori of Canton and the late Patty Finn and Christine Finn. Cherished grandmother of Steven Coppola and his wife Danielle of Waltham, Katie Coppola of Meno, GA, Connor and Ryan Finn of Canton, Erica Jacobson and her fianc Rafael Pezente of Framingham, Lisa Jacobson of Medfield and the late Kenneth Coppola. Loving great grandmother to Rocco Coppola of Menlo, GA and Enzo and Christina Coppola of Waltham. Daughter of the late Peter and Marian Carrier of Amesbury. Sister of Jean Provencher, of Hampton, NH and the late Frances Trenholm and Mary Cheney. Graduate of St. Elizabeths School of Nursing and Emmanuel College. Pat worked for many years as a geriatric nurse at Hamilton House and North Hill in Needham. Over the years she maintained many friendships with her classmates from St. Elizabeths, as well as her Hillside Avenue, Needham neighbors, friends from Avery Crossing and many more. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, mini-schnauzers Fritz and Tyler, puttering in her garden, ladybugs, reading and traveling with Elder Hostel. She was proud of her Irish and Canadian ancestry and visited the hometowns of her ancestors. Many thanks to the kind, caring staff at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare in Natick. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA. Burial is private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in Pats memory to the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Employee Fund-Birch Unit, 45 Union Street, Natick, MA 01760. For guestbook gfdoherty. com.
