Paul A. Volk, of Needham and Falmouth, April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Isabelle L. (Kennedy) Volk for 67 years. Devoted father of Stephen D. Volk of Needham and Paula R. Paradise of Lansdale, PA. Brother of the late Lillian Yeaker, Warren Volk, and Kenneth Volk. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Paul was a retired electrical Engineer for Westinghouse of Needham. He was a World War II Veteran, U.S Army Air Corps. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Pauls memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020