George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
502 Washington St.
Wellesley, MA
Paul E.Carter of Wellesley on May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Dora (Dischino) for the past 67 years. Devoted father of J. Edward of Bridgewater, Ann and her husband Philip Jameson of Wellesley, Emilee and her husband Stephen Crowell of Natick, Susan and her husband Scott Mega of Natick, loving grampie of 10 and great-grandfather of 2 more who are all strongly bonded together because of Paul and Doras family values. As a 40 plus year employee of the former Boston Edison, youth coach, town meeting member, election worker, Nehoiden Golf Club member and Linden Store regular, Paul befriended many with his enthusiastic optimism - he was simply a great guy. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Pauls Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, Saturday, May 18 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours omitted. Interment private. Pauls family looks forward to a celebration of his life on a future date. Donations may be made in his memory to Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund (ouimet.org) or Clergy Health and Retirement Trust (clergytrust.org). Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 18 to May 25, 2019
