Paul F. Leo Zilg, a longtime resident of Wellesley, died at age 74 on September 3, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Boston on August 31, 1945, he was the son of the late Leo J. and Sarah E. (McCullough) Zilg. After spending his early years living on Beacon Hill in Boston, he moved with his parents to the Wellesley Woodlands in the early 1950s. Mr. Zilg was educated in the Wellesley Public Schools and graduated from Wellesley High School class of 1964. In 2015 he relocated to South Natick. Paul was an avid Boston sports fan and suffered through the agonies and then the triumphs of the Red Sox, Patriots and, especially, the Boston Bruins. He loved all things related to motorcycles, becoming an expert and serious collector of current and vintage models. He is survived by 12 first cousins and in later years remained close to the five Harding brothers who had lived in Wellesley. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Monday, Sept. 9 from 10:00-10:45am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Burial in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley will follow immediately after the Mass. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019