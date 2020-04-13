Home

Paul Setzco

Paul Setzco Obituary
Paul Setzco, 77, of Wellesley, passed Apr. 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Richardson) Setzco for 28 years. Loving father of John P. Setzco of Wellesley Hills. Beloved brother of the late Daria Setzco Benham. Loving brother-in-Law of Fred Benham of Ashland and Julie E. Christy and John Richardson of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Loving cousin of Maureen Sinewski of Nahant, Massachusetts and Diane Whiteley of Vancouver, BC. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Paul graduated from Maynard High School in 1960 and attended Northeastern University, Boston. A former employee of Raytheon Company as a microwave engineer, Paul is co-holder of three patents relating to microwave circuitry. Because of the COVID-19 virus constraints, only a small ceremony will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley, MA where Paul will be interred beside his wife. For online guestbook go to www. gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellelsey.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020
