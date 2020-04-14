|
Paula Bothfeld passed away on March 13, 2020, at age 82. Born March 17, 1937, to Edwin and Lelia Anderson, Paula grew up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts and graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. She earned an Associates Degree from Colby Junior College (now Colby Sawyer) in New London, New Hampshire. Upon graduation, Paula married her first husband, Thomas Sears. They lived in Virginia and California while he served in the Marines. They had two children, and settled first in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and ultimately in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Paula loved making a home and caring for her children. She relished playing tennis, dancing, and going to the beach. Always a looker, she had an eye for fashion and interior design. When her first marriage ended, Paula needed to find a way to support herself and her children and became a real estate broker. She worked at Cedar Realty in Wellesley for eight years. She enjoyed staging homes and helping prospective buyers find their "ideal" home. During that time, she traveled to London, England and attended a gala celebration of Prince Charles' wedding to Diana. After her children became adults, Paula moved to Boston for a while and then Cape Cod. Ultimately, she returned to Wellesley, where she had close friends and felt most at home. She became a conference and event coordinator for the Mass Dental Society. In 2000, she found the love of her life, Henry (Hank) Bothfeld. They both were from Wellesley and 25 years prior had taken successive turns as the president of the Wellesley Tennis Association. Their relationship grew rapidly and they "honeymooned" in Paris before their marriage on September 9, 2000. They lived together in Warner, New Hampshire. Together they enjoyed tennis; golf; bridge with friends; travel; winters in Naples, Florida; and their children and grandchildren. Her grandsons visited for a week every summer for tennis, golf, and swimming. Paula was diagnosed with Alzheimers Disease in 2013. As a result, Paula and Hank eventually moved from rural New Hampshire to a retirement community in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Paula chose to be open about her AD and spoke to others about living with AD. Her love of life and Hank never wavered. She was fun-loving, strong, and good-humored to the end. Paula was predeceased by her favorite aunt, Pearl (Charles) Meyer, who introduced her to New York City and fine restaurants; her older brother Edwin Anderson, Jr.; and her parents. She is survived by her husband Hank Bothfeld, of Duxbury, Massachusetts; her daughter Linda (Eric) Uhl of Yarmouth, Maine; her son Jeffrey Sears of Millis, Massachusetts; and grandsons Caleb and Lucas Uhl and Thomas and Joseph Sears; her stepchildren Laura (John Nelson) Bothfeld, Scott Bothfeld; and Robert (Ashley) Bothfeld; and step-grandchildren Henry and Livvie Nelson and Caroline Bothfeld; her nephews Kurt and Karl Anderson and niece Heather Anderson; and extended family Tara Trafton and her son Peter and Thomas (Sharon) Trafton and their children Sophie, Huck, and Jasper. A celebration of life will be held at the Villages of Duxbury at a later date. In honor of her memory, the family requests donations in her name to the .
