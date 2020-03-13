|
Peter James Angus of Plymouth, Massachusetts, formerly of Wellesley, age 51. We are heartbroken to share the sad news that our beloved Peter passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020. Peter was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts to parents Paul and Harriet (Menides) Angus. Peter was a graduate of Wellesley High School - 1987. He received his B.A. in political science from Bridgewater State University. Peter was an Eagle Scout, an altar boy, a pitcher, and a camp counselor in his youth. He joined the Army National Guard, following in the footsteps of his older brother Paul, completing his service with the rank of Corporal. Peter worked for many years in finance, including positions at Graphic Express, Upromise, and most recently, Intuition in Jacksonville, FL. An avid Boston sports fan, Peter enjoyed following the local teams and engaging in lively conversations about them. Peter especially loved walks by the ocean with his partner Lee Wright and their two dogs, gardening, and travel to Greece. Peter leaves behind his two children Nathan and Nicholas Angus of Jacksonville, Florida, his partner Lee Wright and step-children Savannah and Noah of Plymouth, his sisters Wendy Angus of Maynard, Elisabeth Angus of Watertown, Paul Angus of Sweden, Penny Templeton of Plymouth, N.H., and Heather Angus of Lynn; his sisters-in-law Kelli Kirshtein, Rebecca Johnston, and Cecelia Hellman of Sweden; many nieces and nephews; cousins Sandy Kakes, John & George Curuby, and Georgia & John Menides. Peter was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother John. Donations can be made in Peters name to a . A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020