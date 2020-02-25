Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter N. Hood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter N. Hood Obituary
Peter N. Hood of Needham formerly of Wellesley. February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (Sline) Hood for 54 years. Devoted father of Peter Hood Jr. and his wife Julianna of Gloucester, Chris Hood of Needham, Amy Hood and her wife Kristin of San Francisco, Tim Hood and his wife Kathy of Needham and Jennifer Hood of Needham. Loving grandfather of Corey and his wife Danielle, Griffin, Abby, Megan, Peter, Sarah, John, Alice, Leo and Emily. Brother of Stephen Hood of Chelmsford and his late wife Fran (Horan) Hood. Brother in law of Paula Sline of South Dennis. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Peter was a graduate of Wellesley High School Class of 1959 and Northeastern University Class of 1965. He was a partner with the accounting firm of Arthur Young for 26 years, then continued as financial officer for several companies including: Phoenix Custom Molders in Wolfboro, NH, Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Cambridge, MA and Massachusetts Historical Society in Boston, MA. Peter was a member of Charles River Country Club, 76ers Social Club, Needham Pool and Racquet Club, Needham Golf Club and involved with Needham Little League. He loved all sports especially golf and tennis and working with his hands as he was always tinkering around the house making things right. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Peters memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 300 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -