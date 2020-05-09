|
Phyllis L. Mura of Wellesley, Mass., died on May 6, 2020, at the age of 88. She was the loving wife of Ronald Mura for 64 years until his death in 2017. The daughter of Lawrence and Marion Curcio, she was born in Medford, Mass., and attended schools there. She subsequently graduated from the Museum School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Phyllis made her home in Wellesley since 1964 and was the favorite niece of long-time Wellesley resident Matilda "Billie" Jennings, who urged her to raise her family in the town. She was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Wellesley. A child of the Great Depression, Phyllis learned frugality at an early age, but she was extraordinarily generous with her help and love to those who needed her. Her family was always of paramount importance to her. She lovingly raised her four children--Ronald, Karen, Douglas, and Andrea. In addition to her interest in the visual arts, she was a lifelong enthusiast of classical music. As her life progressed, she also grew to appreciate some of the other realms of music that were introduced to her by her children. Phyllis is survived by her children and her daughter- in-law Denise. She was admiringly proud of her five grandchildren - Marita, Silvia, Cathryn, Eric, and Jake. She eagerly anticipated their visits and enjoyed watching them develop into young adults. In addition, she is survived by her brother Barry and several nieces and nephews, including her cherished goddaughter, Leslie Galasso. She also leaves behind the beloved family dog, Oscar, a loyal companion whom she adored. She was predeceased by her husband; her brother Lawrence, Jr.; and an infant son. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral at this time and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date, when it is safe for relatives and friends to gather and honor her life. Her family will be grateful if those who knew Phyllis will participate in a memorial contemplation of her life in their own thoughts, wherever they may be. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of two charities important to Phyllis, noting that it is in memory of Phyllis Mura: (1) St. John the Evangelist Church, 39 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02481, sjspwellesley.org; (2) Basset Rescue Crew of the Southeast, PO Box 2273, Columbia, SC 29202, www.barcse.org. For online guestbook please visit www.Burke FamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 9 to May 17, 2020